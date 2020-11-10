Kamloops baseball team grows roster with B.C. pitcher Ryan Beitel

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws Ryan Beitel.

The NorthPaws have their first pitcher, Canadian and player whose name doesn't start with a 'T.'

Ryan Beitel grew up in the Lower Mainland, playing minor league ball in Cloverdale. He then moved on and played with the Langley Blaze of the BC Premier Baseball League, according to a press release from the team.

Even though he pitches now, he didn't start out on the mound. He was a few feet behind it and to the left, as a short stop.

However, in high school he pitched occasionally (and very well). During one game, the UBC Thunderbirds coach was in the crowd, watching his own son.

"I just happened to throw a no-hitter that night. I spent the following fall (with UBC) as a position player

and we decided to give pitching a shot. I came back in the spring and the rest is history. Everyone just

loves me pitching now,” Beitel says in the release.

Fans might spot Beitel away from the mound now and again. He still plays in the infield when needed.

Beitel is following Sammie Starr to the NorthPaws; the team signed Starr (already an assistant coach with the Thunderbirds) as an assistant coach earlier this year. Playing in a city he's been to doesn't hurt, either. In fact, Beitel already has some wins at NorBrock Stadium.

"Kamloops is great. I’ve played many tournaments and provincials there growing up, so it’s neat to play a full summer season there," he says.