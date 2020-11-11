Kamloops care home needs donations for in-house thrift store

Photo: Pexels Crafting supplies are among the accepted donations.

In an effort to bring some normalcy to seniors, The Hamlets at Westsyde will be launching an in-house thrift store later this week.

Everything in the store — from decor and board games to cards and jewelry — will be free for residents to take.

Tammi North, the care home's recreation manager, tells Castanet the only time seniors have left the care home since March is for a doctor or dentist appointment.

"Because of (the COVID-19 pandemic), they don't get to go shopping, they don't get to go for lunch anymore with their family, so for a lot of people here, that's a huge loss," she says, adding residents can see their "designated person" for up to 30 minutes at a time. "A loss of their independence, a loss of their choice. Of course, that's causing loneliness, it's causing anxiety, depression and things like that."

The thrift store is just one way to keep residents at The Hamlets engaged and connected.

"They’ve been coming to me and saying, 'Hey, look. I need a job. I need something to do to help the building, anything,'" North says, noting not all residents are seniors or retirees. Some are in their 20s or 50s.

The thrift store will be run by residents and the care home's recreation department. They'll help with stocking shelves, sorting through clothing and everything in between, North explains.

"People can go shopping and also people who move in, they can get things and decorate their rooms," she says of the initiative's benefit.

The care home has 10 units (also known as "neighbourhoods"), with 18 residents in each. Some are in assisted living while others are in long-term care.

The thrift store will be located in a central area so that each neighbourhood can go one at a time, separately, so there's no crossover.

North tells Castanet staff are still looking for donations. Accepted items include home decor, antiques, knickknacks, working CD players, lap blankets, sealed makeup, craft supplies, board games, crib boards, cards, toys, baby clothes, pictures and jewelry. New items will be saved for the home's Christmas stocking program, North says.

Non-accepted items include clothes (they have lots), furniture, electronics, broken items, books and kitchenware.

Donations can be dropped off at the front door of The Hamlets (3255 Overlander Dr.), every Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Items have to be in plastic bags (no boxes). Before being taken into the facility, items will be quarantined for 72 hours and then sprayed down.

Anyone who has questions can contact North at [email protected].