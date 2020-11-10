'Think of other people': Kamloops woman asks drivers to have empathy after 80-year-old mother breaks down in intersection

Photo: Pexels

Melynda Cadarette says not a single person stopped to offer help when her 80-year-old mother broke down in the middle of Columbia and Notre Dame last Friday morning (Nov. 6).

Around 8 a.m. that day, Nancy Wilson had just finished doing some shopping at Walmart and was heading back to her Dufferin home. Unfortunately, her silver SUV died in the intersection.

"She kept trying to start it. It would start for just a couple seconds and then died again. There were cars everywhere. It was like rush hour," Cadarette tells Castanet. "She turned her four-ways on and they stayed on for a little while but her battery died after about half an hour."

Wilson immediately called Cadarette's stepfather to get a hold of BCAA.

"With people honking and stuff at her, and of course being 80, she got really ruffled and couldn’t even find her BCAA card."

The wait for a tow truck was an hour. In those 60 minutes, Cadarette says her mom was sworn at, yelled at and gestured at.

"One guy even came around her and swerved right in front of her, almost hit the front of her car and then the one guy bumped the back of her car as if he was going to push her out of his way," Cadarette explains. "Not one person pulled up beside her to see if everything was OK."

The ordeal left Wilson feeling pretty shaken up.

Cadarette shared the experience in a Facebook group; the post has since received hundreds of comments and reactions.

By sharing her mother's story, the local resident hopes drivers will have some empathy the next time they come across a broken-down vehicle.

"It's not the end of the world and there's nothing people can do when they break down. ... Had I seen anybody like that in the middle of an intersection, I wouldn’t have cared if I was late for work or what not. I would have sat there with my four-ways on behind them because they didn’t have any.

"I want people to slow down and think of other people."