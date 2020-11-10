Retired cop and musician team up to raise money for Kamloops Legion

Photo: Pexels

A retired RCMP officer and Kamloops-based band 'Loops' have started an online fundraiser to help their local legion after losing funding this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Roy — known as the "Karaoke Cop" — and John Fennell, pianist/guitarist for Loops, are performing three free shows on Remembrance Day (Nov. 11); the shows will be live-streamed on the band's Facebook page. The performances will include popular music covers and original songs, as well as stories from veterans.



The shows kick off at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. Each performance will be an hour-and-a-half.

Proceeds (via GoFundMe) will help make up for the lack of poppy sales the legion has experienced this year as a result of COVID-19 (the poppy program accounts for a large part of legions' fundraising efforts).

Roy and Fennell hopes to raise $2,500. To donate, click here.

Castanet will stream the noon performance live on our website.