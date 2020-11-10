162805
Kamloops  

Woman missing in Williams Lake might be on her way to Kamloops

Have you seen this woman?

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who might be on her way to Kamloops. 

Sylvia Mae Jack, 41, is known to frequent Boitanio Park in Williams Lake. She has been missing since Nov. 7. 

Her family believes she is still in the city but say she may be trying to find a ride to Kamloops. 

Police describe Jack as an Indigenous female, 5’1 (155 cm), 160 pounds, medium build, medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

