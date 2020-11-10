Mask use 'strongly encouraged' when in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Downtown Kamloops Life Ink Tattoo employees wearing masks daily.

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association (KCBIA) is strongly encouraging people to wear masks both inside and outside when frequenting the downtown core.

In a news release, the organization says there have been highly publicized reports about the carefree behaviours by some groups within neighbouring communities.

"It is essential that we learn from but do not follow the actions of those groups," the KCBIA says in a statement. "Currently, businesses and services are operating in our downtown; let's continue to safeguard this opportunity."

The organization asks the public to mask up even when walking the streets of downtown.

"On behalf of Downtown Kamloops, we appreciate your ongoing support and understanding. Community commitment and compliance will prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow businesses to continue operating," the statement continues.

The KCBIA's position comes almost two weeks after the City of Kamloops announced masks were expected to be worn while inside a city-run facility.

For more information, click here.