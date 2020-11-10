162805
Kamloops  

Kamloops zoo adds two rare horses to residents list

Nope, those aren't donkeys

Story: 315953

The BC Wildlife Park has two new residents: Takhi and Napoleon.

The two are Przewalski's horses.

"The Przewalski's horses... are the only wild horses in the world," says animal care manager Tracy Reynolds. "This horse is also critically endangered. It was pretty much extirpated in the wild in the 1960s."

"None [were] found in the wild."

In Kamloops, Takhi and Napoleon are moving into the pen where Cherry the moose lived. They're currently in quarantine for 30 days (they arrived last Thursday), to make sure they don't bring any diseases with them, as is procedure. However, visitors can spot them over the bison pen.

The local wildlife park is joining a global effort that's already been successful in some ways.

"They all came from a founding population of about 14 individuals in zoos," Reynolds says. "If it wasn't for zoos, these animals wouldn't be found in the wild at all. Because of the efforts of zoos they've been breeding them actively and releasing them back into the wild."

Herds have been started in Mongolia, and one exists near Chernobyl, where the radiation from the nuclear meltdown has created a de facto nature preserve.

"This is sort of what we feel is the role of zoos today," Reynolds says. "I think many zoos are moving towards this, where it's more actively preserving these critically endangered species."

A Przewalski's horse was also cloned earlier this year, using genetic material from a stallion collected in the 1980s.

This isn't the first time Przewalski's horses have been in Kamloops. The BC Wildlife Park had some in the early 2000s, Reynolds says.

As long as they get a clean bill of health, they'll be in their public-facing pen when Wildlights start.

162393
