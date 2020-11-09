Investigation into COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops construction site ongoing; no new cases to report

Photo: Brendan Kergin Royal Inland Hospital.

The number of local COVID-19 cases stemming from an outbreak at the patient care tower construction site at Royal Inland Hospital remains at seven.

Dr. Carol Fenton, Interior Health's new medical health officer (MHO) based in Kamloops, says she and her team are still gathering information and learning more about the cases announced last week, and their possible exposures.

"The investigations are ongoing," she tells Castanet.

On Nov. 3, Interior Health confirmed a group of workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Three days later, an outbreak was declared.

Fenton says, initially, toward the end of October there was a cluster of cases from workers who were working on the tower, from outside of Interior Health.

"It was thought at that time, since the cases were limited to one group of workers that were all housed together, that it was limited to that group and the exposure was mainly in the housing complex, but over the course of last week, we had seven additional cases of workers outside of that one contractor group who are actually residents of IH, so that’s when I declared the outbreak," the MHO says.

Fenton notes there are many contractors outside of the Interior Health region who are working on the $417-million project, including individuals from the Lower Mainland and Alberta.

She says it's possible there are other patient care tower workers who reside outside of IH and have contracted the virus from this outbreak. However, how many, if any, is unknown since IH only reports IH cases.

The health authority's communicable disease unit has been very busy with the recent uptick in cases, she adds.

"We are seeing some delays in the investigations, so we do appreciate everyone’s patience and we do ask everyone be as diligent as possible in their prevention measures so that we can keep up."

As for the RIH construction site, Fenton says an IH environmental health inspector gave the all-clear for safety last week and no work stoppage was ordered.

For anyone worried about the local outbreak, Fenton says as long as residents maintain physical distance, participate in hand hygiene and wear a mask if they're unable to stand six feet apart, then they're quite safe.

According to the latest numbers from Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. recorded an additional 998 new virus cases over the last 48 hours, including 28 in Interior Health.