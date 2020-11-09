Kamloops thieves stole two bikes and broke into 36 vehicles last week

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops RCMP received 36 calls last week for a theft from a motor vehicle.

Another two calls came in for a stolen bike.

The latest crime map from local Mounties shows the vehicle break-ins happened all over the city, from Aberdeen and Lower Sahali to Valleyview and the North Shore.

For comparison, the previous week (Oct. 26 to Nov. 1) saw 12 thefts from a motor vehicle and two stolen bikes.

Police release the maps each week to show the public that no neighbourhood is immune to theft, and to remind residents to lock up their car and secure their bike.

It's also a reminder that if you see any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to call police at 250-828-3000.