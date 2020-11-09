162805
Kamloops  

Kamloops thieves stole two bikes and broke into 36 vehicles last week

Lock your car and bike up

- | Story: 315920

Kamloops RCMP received 36 calls last week for a theft from a motor vehicle.

Another two calls came in for a stolen bike. 

The latest crime map from local Mounties shows the vehicle break-ins happened all over the city, from Aberdeen and Lower Sahali to Valleyview and the North Shore.

For comparison, the previous week (Oct. 26 to Nov. 1) saw 12 thefts from a motor vehicle and two stolen bikes.

Police release the maps each week to show the public that no neighbourhood is immune to theft, and to remind residents to lock up their car and secure their bike.

It's also a reminder that if you see any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to call police at 250-828-3000.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

156434


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4266752
32-3850 senger rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$135,000
more details
161974




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Max
Max Kamloops SPCA >


163601


Young girl makes adorable effort to say the word tomato

Must Watch
Mild Vandalism
Galleries
Mild, clever, and funny vandalism).
Mild Vandalism (2)
Galleries
Alex Trebek’s final Jeopardy! episode to air on Christmas Day
Showbiz
Alex Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will air on 25
Rat steals a coffee can
Must Watch
Off he goes!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165011
163919