Police suspect arson in Williams Lake fire

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Williams Lake RCMP say evidence points to arson as the reason for a fire this weekend.

On Nov. 8 around 3:20 a.m. the Williams Lake Fire Department and local RCMP were called to a fire on Hodgson Road, not far from the fire department.

"Police arrived on scene shortly after the fire department, where it was discovered that two logging trucks and the building were completely engulfed in flames," the RCMP state in a press release. "A third logging truck had several windows smashed out of it."

One resident, a 90-year-old woman, at the nearby Pioneer Complex Building and Conference Centre had to be evacuated. She was unharmed.

Investigators say evidence at the scene leads them to believe the fire was intentional.

"This could have ended much worse and we are hoping the public can help in the investigation," says Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley.

Tips about what happened can be called in to the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Recently, RCMP in 100 Mile House reported a suspected arson case there, at an abandoned school.