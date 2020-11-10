Chase Heat wants to allow 50 spectators at their hockey games; arena operator disagrees

Photo: Pexels

Mayor and council in Chase will be asked to provide guidance on whether or not to allow a limited number of Chase Heat spectators into Art Holding Memorial Arena.

The arena is owned by the village but it's leased and operated by the Chase and District Recreation Centre Society.

According to a memo from Joni Heinrich, Chase's chief administrative officer, the KIJHL team has indicated their wish to have 50 spectators attend exhibition games.

"Chase Heat relies on revenues to support their club, and without any ticket sales, ongoing financial stability is tenuous," Heinrich says in her memo to council.

She notes viaSport, the organization responsible for the safe return of players to sport activities in B.C., supports each municipality's decision on spectator access.

"In other words, viaSport has indicated that the municipality has the ultimate decision regarding allowing spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic," the CAO continues, noting BC Hockey has been in constant communication with all hockey clubs and groups during the pandemic, providing advice and guidance in relation to time on the ice, time in dressing rooms and entering and exiting facilities.

The memo notes the Chase Heat believes 50 spectators can safely attend games as those watching and those playing are separated by glass. The team says it will ensure volunteers are available to monitor the activities of spectators and see to it that all protocols are being followed.

Staff have also developed a seating plan for the 50 onlookers, a plan "they believe will ensure physical distancing of unrelated individuals at all times."

The junior hockey club has also created a 'spectator return plan.' Here are a few highlights:

Masks must be worn at all times within the arena

Hand sanitizing must be done

Spectators will be temperature checked and signed in by a volunteer before being allowed entry

Seating will be pre-determined; no walk-in spectators

No more than two people allowed at a time in the washrooms

No food and drinks

Seats will be sanitized after each event

The Recreation Centre Society, meanwhile, says spectators should not be allowed at this time. The non-profit is concerned it's too soon; the memo points to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The society is also worried about "the assurance of control of those spectators to physically distance at all times."

"While Heat has committed to providing responsible volunteers to ensure physical distancing, other hockey groups may not be able to provide knowledgeable volunteers to ensure physical distancing," the memo reads. "Once other groups learn that Chase Heat could allow spectators, those other groups will want to allow spectators for their games as well, control over spectator behaviour becomes more challenging."

The society notes if there is a case of COVID-19 at the arena, from spectators attending, the players will suffer.

"Arenas were reopened primarily to promote the safe return of participants in sports activities."

Not having enough arena staff members to monitor spectator activity is also an issue.

In an interview with Castanet, Heinrich says she's reaching out to other municipal arenas that host KIJHL teams to see what they're doing.

"It really depends, I think, on the comfort level of the community, the comfort level of the operator, and you know that kind of stuff," she says.

Chase mayor and council will be asked Tuesday afternoon to do one of the following:

Allow Chase Heat spectators only

Allow Chase Heat spectators and other groups' spectators

Don't allow any spectators at this time and re-evaluate the request in early January 2021 based on B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers and other factors

The meeting starts at 4 p.m.