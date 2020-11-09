Kamloops McDonald's reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Kamloops McDonald's temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but has since reopened.

On Sunday (Nov. 8), an employee of the 1055 Hillside Dr. location reported they had tested positive for the virus. Management decided to temporarily close the doors and hire a third party to clean it, McDonald's says in a press release. It has since reopened and is operating regularly again.

Any staff member at the McDonald's who may have worked with the person has been asked to self-quarantine.

The infected staff member last had a shift at the restaurant on Nov. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. McDonald's is advising anyone who may have visited the restaurant during that time to follow directions from the BC CDC.

In the statement, McDonald's says it's continuing with increased health and safety procedures at its restaurants.