162805
Kamloops  

ATM stolen from Kamloops business

Early morning B&E for ATM

- | Story: 315869

RCMP are looking for tips after two people pulled an ATM out of a Dallas business.

Early this morning (Nov. 9), around 4 a.m. a witness heard a big smash and watched a GMC pickup drive away with an ATM in the back. When police arrived at the scene, they found the front glass door of a business in the 5100 block of Dallas Drive in pieces, according to a press release.

Upon reviewing the footage, Mounties believe there were two suspects who smashed their way into the business and used the truck to pull the ATM from the store.

The suspects were both wearing hoodies and masks to conceal their identity, states the release.

The truck is a white, newer model GMC with a yellow tow strap in the box.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161974


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4296936
751 Francis Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,000
more details
164074




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Max
Max Kamloops SPCA >


165233


If people sprinted instead of walked

Must Watch
It would be weird..
Stairs lead to spectacular beach
Must Watch
Wow!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Take a big sip of coffee and enjoy the morning scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Nicki Minaj still hasn’t hired help for her newborn son
Showbiz
Nicki Minaj has yet to hire a nanny for the newborn son she...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
162262