ATM stolen from Kamloops business

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

RCMP are looking for tips after two people pulled an ATM out of a Dallas business.

Early this morning (Nov. 9), around 4 a.m. a witness heard a big smash and watched a GMC pickup drive away with an ATM in the back. When police arrived at the scene, they found the front glass door of a business in the 5100 block of Dallas Drive in pieces, according to a press release.

Upon reviewing the footage, Mounties believe there were two suspects who smashed their way into the business and used the truck to pull the ATM from the store.

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

The suspects were both wearing hoodies and masks to conceal their identity, states the release.

The truck is a white, newer model GMC with a yellow tow strap in the box.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.