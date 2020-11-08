164899
Kamloops  

Report of gunfire in rural area leads to car chase through Kamloops

Four arrested after chase

Four people are in police custody Sunday evening after a gunshot was reported in Knutsford, a brief car chase in Aberdeen and a police dog deployment near the Red Bridge.

The events started earlier today after Kamloops's rural RCMP detachment received a report that a gun shot was fired at a house in Knutsford south of the city.

"The complainant was able to provide a license plate which was attached to a red Kia Soul that was reported stolen the day previous," Sgt. Jeff Bingley writes in a police press release.

Police spotted the Soul on Hugh Allen Drive where they tried to stop it. However, the driver refused.

It was spotted again on Hillside Drive North near Thompson Rivers University with the same result.

On Summit Drive police used a spike belt which left two tires on the Soul flat. Police stopped following the vehicle at this point because it was driving in an unsafe manner, according to Bingley.

Police located the Soul once more on the north side of the Red Bridge where they quickly apprehended two of the occupants.

Two others were arrested a short time later with the help of a police dog.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available. 

