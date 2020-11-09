New gift shop opens on North Shore

Photo: Brendan Kergin Lore-Ann Mark.

A new gift shop has opened in a tiny building on the North Shore.

Lori-Ann's Gifts & More opened up late last week and the response this weekend as very positive says owner Lori-Ann Mark.

"It’s not a huge store, it’s a cute little store," she says of the standalone shop at 148 Tranquille Rd.

The store features locally made items and things Mark has found and loves, she says.

"I really focus on the gift baskets; I have a lot of fun making those so I can do custom as well," she says. "I can put bling in them, or can theme them up with coffee or hot chocolate or whatever."

A self-described positive person, Mark makes sure to carry plenty of items with enthusiastic quotes. She also has a sweatshirt she helped design.

"I sketched this little sketch out here and had a company do this up," she says. "They made it beautiful."

Originally from Kamloops, Mark has significant experience working in retail. She moved away for nearly two decades, but decided to come back a few years ago. A friend who knew she was looking to open her own shop gave her a heads-up when they noticed the little location had a 'For Rent' sign on it.

"This is like the perfect little place for me to be me," she says.

She only recently took over the space, after it served as a campaign office for MLAs Todd Stone and Peter Milobar during the provincial election.

"It was reasonable rent," she says. "It’s also on a main road, so you’re visible and it’s got parking."

Parking was a big factor she adds, especially when considering locations downtown.

With a small window to make a decision on whether or not to become her own boss, she decided to go for it.

"I’ve worked so much in retail and I really just didn’t want to work for somebody else," she says. "And I know that sound awful maybe, but I really just wanted to try to go out on my own."