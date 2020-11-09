165362
Kamloops  

City's plan for North Shore moves forward, desings to be revealed

North Shore plan rolls on

Residents will soon be able to give more direct feedback on the city's plans for the North Shore's Tranquille Market Corridor and North Shore Town Centre.

Two in person events are planned for latter this month for the public to attend. The first is a design charrette which will include the presentation of preliminary sketches of the areas and a chance for feedback from the public. The focus will be on emerging ideas.

It's scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Holiday Inn at 675 Tranquille Rd. Two intakes will be held; each will be limited to 25 people. The first will run from 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. while the second will run fro 7 to 9 p.m.

The second event will be a similar set up with more emphasis on a concept reveal.

"(The) event will include a presentation and opportunities to share feedback on the draft design concepts that have emerged through the process," states the city in a release.

It'll be also be at the Holiday Inn at 675 Tranquille Rd. Two intakes of 25 people will be taken, one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.

These public open houses build upon the city's earlier outreach in September and October and through the 'Let's Talk' website.

