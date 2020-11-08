165076
Kamloops  

Residents could rename their neighbourhoods in Merritt

Merritt renaming 'hoods

- | Story: 315831

Should North Bench become the North Throne? Should Airport become Aerodromehome? Should Diamond Vale be shortened to DiVa?

As the City of Merritt reviews its Official Community Plan some official parts of the community could see new names.

The city is opening up the discussion on neighbourhood names. Residents have a week left to weigh in on whether they want stick with the old ones or if it's time for something new.

"The OCP includes neighbourhood specific policies and maps of each of Merritt’s neighbourhoods. We want to know if you like your neighbourhood’s name, or whether a new name is needed," states the city on its website.

Merritt has 11 official neighbourhoods (five of which have directional parts to their name).

  • City Centre
  • North Nicola
  • Diamond Vale
  • South Merritt
  • Collettville
  • West Merritt
  • Bench
  • North Bench
  • North Entry
  • Airport
  • Gateway 286

Suggestions will be taken until Nov. 16  and they can be emailed to [email protected]. They'll then be collected and considered. Polls will be posted Nov. 27 for public input.

For more information click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164648


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4282722
1045 Sutherland Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$275,000
more details
163873


165059


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


165124


Sunday afternoon awesomeness- November 8, 2020

Galleries
Some afternoon randomness for your Sunday.
Sunday afternoon awesomeness- November 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Owner licks cat back
Must Watch
Well that escalated quickly.
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek loses cancer battle
Showbiz
Beloved TV game show host Alex Trebek has died following a battle...
Yoda dog
Must Watch
Yoda dog giving a stare down,




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165178
163947