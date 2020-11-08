Residents could rename their neighbourhoods in Merritt

Photo: Brendan Kergin The Coldwater Hotel in downtown Merritt.

Should North Bench become the North Throne? Should Airport become Aerodromehome? Should Diamond Vale be shortened to DiVa?

As the City of Merritt reviews its Official Community Plan some official parts of the community could see new names.

The city is opening up the discussion on neighbourhood names. Residents have a week left to weigh in on whether they want stick with the old ones or if it's time for something new.

"The OCP includes neighbourhood specific policies and maps of each of Merritt’s neighbourhoods. We want to know if you like your neighbourhood’s name, or whether a new name is needed," states the city on its website.

Merritt has 11 official neighbourhoods (five of which have directional parts to their name).

City Centre

North Nicola

Diamond Vale

South Merritt

Collettville

West Merritt

Bench

North Bench

North Entry

Airport

Gateway 286

Suggestions will be taken until Nov. 16 and they can be emailed to [email protected]. They'll then be collected and considered. Polls will be posted Nov. 27 for public input.

