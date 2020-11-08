165076
Kamloops  

Man faces multiple charges after firing gun near house in Scotch Creek

Man charged after firing gun

A man is facing multiple charges after firing a gun near a residence in Scotch Creek.

Chase RCMP responded to the incident on Oct. 10, according to a press release, after a man fired a gun near the Scotch Creek home.

When police arrived the man was not cooperative but eventually was taken into custody.

He's now facing multiple charges, including careless use of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Chase RCMP say more charges are possible. They're currently encouraging any witnesses to come forward and cooperate with the police investigation – so far, witnesses have been uncooperative.

