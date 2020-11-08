A Kamloops woman is struggling to find a rental space for her and her family because of their pet

A Kamloops woman says she is struggling to find a rental home for her family because of her dog, and she's running out of time.

Kari Lynn Kloee Davies and her fiancé can't find a rental home for their three kids and 60LB dog, Trigger - and it's not for a lack of trying.

They sold their home two months ago and have been looking to rent a space ever since.

"The problem that we found is that there's not very many places that will allow dogs or pets in general," Davies explains.

With a flexible budget and great references, the couple didn’t think it would be difficult to find a place.

"Right off the bat when I apply to an ad, I tell them that I do have references, that we do have employment and anything else that they would want to know," she says.

Davies isn’t the only pet owner feeling overlooked, in a Castanet Facebook post, many Kamloops renters expressed the same frustration, and according to the Tenant Resources and Advisory Centre (TRAC), this is a provincial problem.

"British Columbia is a jurisdiction that allows landlords to say 'we won't rent to you if you have a pet,'" Robert Patterson, legal advisor and lawyer at TRAC, tells Castanet.

"When the province did the rental housing task force, sent them out to listen to British Columbians about their issues with rental housing, the number one issue they heard about was tenants asking for government to change the rules to make sure people weren't sort of discriminated against in their housing choices, just because they have a pet," he continues.

So the ball is in the provincial government’s court. But if Davie’s family doesn’t find a home by November 27, they’ll have no where to go.

"I just want somewhere to live," Davies says tearfully. "It's hard."