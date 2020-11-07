Visitors from October 24, 26, and 27 inclusive should monitor symptoms until Nov. 10

Photo: Contributed A RONA employee shares a Facebook post by the company announcing an employee's positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

An employee at RONA in Williams Lake tested positive for COVID-19. The associate last worked at the 298 Proctor Street location on Oct. 27.

The company announced today on Facebook that anyone who visited the store on Oct. 24, 26 and 27 inclusive should monitor symptoms until Nov. 10.

RONA says after the store closed on Nov. 6, it was extensively cleaned and disinfected before reopening on Saturday.

Local health authorities were notified and the store was given the go ahead to reopen after following proper COVID-19 sanitizing procedures.