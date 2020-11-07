165076
Kamloops  

RCMP and fire crews are investigating arson at a deserted school

Arson at abandoned school

- | Story: 315777

Two possible arson suspects were spotted near a fire at an abandoned school in 100 Mile House Friday night (Nov 6). 

At around 9:30 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP and 100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire at an abandoned school within the region.

A fire had been set by someone in a debris pile at the northeast corner of the deserted 100 Mile Junior Secondary located on Cedar Avenue - this was the old dormitory and cafeteria area. 

Fire crews fought to control the blaze to the debris pile while RCMP stayed on scene to investigate.  Evidence was gathered by 100 Mile Fire Rescue and given to police for analysis. 
 
Two possible arson suspects were identified near the area.

100 Mile Fire Rescue left the scene at approximately 8:00 AM this morning. The scene is not being held by RCMP.
 
100 Mile Fire Rescue and 100 Mile House RCMP continue to investigate this situation for arson, even though the buildings are being torn down.

Police say the incident could have caused harm to the community from extremely poor air quality, or the fire spreading. 

The joint arson investigation is ongoing.  100 Mile Fire Rescue were able to put the fire out and RCMP left the scene at 8 a.m. today (Nov. 7). 

Anyone with information can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2020-3969. To remain anonymous, call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
 
 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162288


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4225924
211 710 Rutland Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$277,500
more details
165130


163524


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


163183


Pet raccoon shows off his pajamas before bedtime

Must Watch
This raccoon wears his pajamas to bed just like a human. Adorable!
Life is life
Galleries
Sometimes life just happens.  
How Boxers got their name
Must Watch
Don’t worry, mom! I’ll protect you.
Lori Loughlin likely to be home for Christmas
Showbiz
Imprisoned actress Lori Loughlin has been given hope of spending...
TGIF Gifs- November 6, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday evening.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164297
162894