RCMP and fire crews are investigating arson at a deserted school

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Two possible arson suspects were spotted near a fire at an abandoned school in 100 Mile House Friday night (Nov 6).

At around 9:30 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP and 100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire at an abandoned school within the region.

A fire had been set by someone in a debris pile at the northeast corner of the deserted 100 Mile Junior Secondary located on Cedar Avenue - this was the old dormitory and cafeteria area.

Fire crews fought to control the blaze to the debris pile while RCMP stayed on scene to investigate. Evidence was gathered by 100 Mile Fire Rescue and given to police for analysis.



Two possible arson suspects were identified near the area.

100 Mile Fire Rescue left the scene at approximately 8:00 AM this morning. The scene is not being held by RCMP.



100 Mile Fire Rescue and 100 Mile House RCMP continue to investigate this situation for arson, even though the buildings are being torn down.

Police say the incident could have caused harm to the community from extremely poor air quality, or the fire spreading.

The joint arson investigation is ongoing. 100 Mile Fire Rescue were able to put the fire out and RCMP left the scene at 8 a.m. today (Nov. 7).

Anyone with information can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2020-3969. To remain anonymous, call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



