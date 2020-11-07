164897
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc voters heading to the polls this month

'Mixed feelings'

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc (TteS) is holding a byelection on Nov. 28 to fill a seat left vacant earlier this year by Coun. Colleen Mosterd-McLean. 

"We're going in accordance with our custom election code," Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir tells Castanet, adding there are "mixed feelings" among TteS membership about holding an election during a pandemic.

"(The) electoral officer is going to be ensuring that safety parameters are in place and that there's also going to be some online voting as well," Casimir explains. 

In-person voting will take place at the Moccasin Square Gardens on Chief Louis Way.

On the ballot will be three names: Evelyn Camille, Geraldine Collins and Joshua Gottfriedson. Two others, Natika Shore and Morning Star Peters, declined nomination.

Asked if she thinks the pandemic will affect voter turnout, Casimir says, "Possibly, yes."

"Just because every day these (virus case) numbers are climbing drastically."

For anyone who wishes to cast a ballot early, advance voting will take place on Nov. 21. 

