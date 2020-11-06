165076
Interior Health declares a COVID-19 outbreak at patient care tower construction site in Kamloops

Virus outbreak at RIH site

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the patient care tower construction site at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. 

Interior Health made the announcement Friday afternoon (Nov. 6), stating "there's no evidence of any hospital staff or patient exposures related to this outbreak at this time."

"This outbreak is limited to the (patient care tower) construction site — hospital operations are not impacted. It is important that anyone requiring medical care feels confident in coming to RIH," reads a statement from Interior Health.

The health authority has confirmed seven cases of the virus linked to this outbreak and is investigating any connection between cases in other jurisdictions. 

"Contact tracing on confirmed cases in ongoing. All cases and direct contacts are self-isolating," the statement continues. 

Interior Health says it's working closely with the contractor, EllisDon, to minimize the risk of additional exposures. 

"Based on an IH environmental health inspection of the site, IH’s medical health officer has determined that appropriate safety protocols are in place and the risk of any further exposures at the worksite is low. No work stoppage has been ordered," the health authority says.

Currently, the outbreak isn't expected to have an impact on the project's timeline. 

On Monday (Nov. 3), Interior Health confirmed a group of workers at the construction site contracted the virus. At the time, IH said the cases didn't fall under the outbreak category, and that exposure was limited to a crew who did not mingle with others on site.

Out of an abundance of caution, EllisDon halted operations Monday to perform a "deep clean." Work resumed the following day (Nov. 4).

"Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our employees, sub-trades and their families, our clients, communities as well as patients and staff at Royal Inland Hospital," wrote EllisDon spokesperson Dustin Luchka in an email to Castanet Monday.

Interior Health says it will provide another update on the outbreak on Monday, Nov. 9, end of day.

