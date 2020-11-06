164897
Kamloops  

Kamloops NorthPaws sign player from Grand Canyon University

Another player signed

- | Story: 315720

The Kamloops NorthPaws roster continues to grow.

The new baseball team, unveiled to the community in September, has signed Tyler Wilson.

The Grand Canyon University freshman is a "big switch-hitting first baseman and outfielder," notes a news release from the club. Wilson is 6'2'' tall and 210 pounds.

"He has a big-time bat with power from  both sides of the plate and a smooth effortless stroke. It's the kind of swing you see out of the corner of your eye and it makes you turn your head," says head coach Cole Armstrong in the release.

Baseball runs in his family; his father Steve is from Victoria and went on to play six seasons in the majors as a pitcher. 

One of Wilson's goals for the inaugural season is to get in the lineup regularly to show people what he's capable of.

"I play with a lot of intensity and hustle," he says.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163625


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4296890
2130 Vasile Road
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$234,900
more details
164936


160133


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mouse - Pending Adoption
Mouse - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


165035


TGIF Gifs- November 6, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday evening.
Candace Cameron Bure: ‘Lockdown made my marriage stronger’
Showbiz
Candace Cameron Bure knew that the coronavirus lockdown was...
Friday Fails- November 6, 2020
Galleries
Fails to make your Friday better.
Friday Fails- November 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog has no problem invading owner’s personal space
Must Watch
This is what it looks like when your dog invades your personal...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
162894