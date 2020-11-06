Kamloops NorthPaws sign player from Grand Canyon University

Photo: GCU Athletics Tyler Wilson.

The Kamloops NorthPaws roster continues to grow.

The new baseball team, unveiled to the community in September, has signed Tyler Wilson.

The Grand Canyon University freshman is a "big switch-hitting first baseman and outfielder," notes a news release from the club. Wilson is 6'2'' tall and 210 pounds.

"He has a big-time bat with power from both sides of the plate and a smooth effortless stroke. It's the kind of swing you see out of the corner of your eye and it makes you turn your head," says head coach Cole Armstrong in the release.

Baseball runs in his family; his father Steve is from Victoria and went on to play six seasons in the majors as a pitcher.

One of Wilson's goals for the inaugural season is to get in the lineup regularly to show people what he's capable of.

"I play with a lot of intensity and hustle," he says.