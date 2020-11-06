164897
165132
Kamloops  

Pandemic pushes the Kamloops Blazers' Teddy Bear Toss online

Teddy bear toss now online

- | Story: 315702

Children in the pediatric department at Royal Inland Hospital will still get a stuffed animal this year.

The Kamloops Blazers' Teddy Bear Toss, held during a home game at the Sandman Centre, has moved online because of the pandemic.

Fans of the in-person, annual tradition are asked to donate online. Donations will be accepted until midnight on Dec. 15 and will be used to purchase much-needed teddy bears and other comfort items.

A news release notes the hospital's stuffy inventory is running critically low, so the timing of the online Teddy Bear Toss is perfect

The Blazers started the Teddy Bear Toss in 1993-94. It was so popular that other teams in the league followed suit. Now, all 22 teams in the WHL, along with pro hockey teams, host their own teddy bear tosses. 

"We are proud to have an opportunity to continue the tradition of the teddy bear toss that the Kamloops Blazers started, and has since been adopted worldwide,” commented president and COO, Don Moores, in the release. “This is a tremendous opportunity to support the RIH Foundation and ensure that the tradition of the toss continues in a way that is safe for our community.” 

Due to COVID-19, RIH is not able to accept physical items this year. 

Event organizers hope to raise $5,000 in order to restock the plush toys. 

To donate click, here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4280209
#307 710 Stockwell Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,900
more details
161974


164176


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mouse - Pending Adoption
Mouse - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


165035


Friday Fails- November 6, 2020

Galleries
Fails to make your Friday better.
Friday Fails- November 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog has no problem invading owner’s personal space
Must Watch
This is what it looks like when your dog invades your personal...
Johnny Depp agrees to depart Fantastic Beasts franchise
Showbiz
Johnny Depp has exited the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after...
Kittens turning in unison while watching dog with zoomies
Must Watch
This is the synchronized gymnastics team practicing for the...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162894