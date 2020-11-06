Pandemic pushes the Kamloops Blazers' Teddy Bear Toss online

Photo: Eric Thompson A photo from the 2019 Teddy Bear Toss.

Children in the pediatric department at Royal Inland Hospital will still get a stuffed animal this year.

The Kamloops Blazers' Teddy Bear Toss, held during a home game at the Sandman Centre, has moved online because of the pandemic.

Fans of the in-person, annual tradition are asked to donate online. Donations will be accepted until midnight on Dec. 15 and will be used to purchase much-needed teddy bears and other comfort items.

A news release notes the hospital's stuffy inventory is running critically low, so the timing of the online Teddy Bear Toss is perfect

Connor Zary triggers the Teddy Bear Toss halfway through the 1st. His 19th of the season gave the Blazers a 1-0 lead and gave these fans a chance to toss an unbearable amount of stuffed toys on the ice. pic.twitter.com/9B5b6TZkeq — Castanet Kamloops (@CastanetKam) December 1, 2019

The Blazers started the Teddy Bear Toss in 1993-94. It was so popular that other teams in the league followed suit. Now, all 22 teams in the WHL, along with pro hockey teams, host their own teddy bear tosses.

"We are proud to have an opportunity to continue the tradition of the teddy bear toss that the Kamloops Blazers started, and has since been adopted worldwide,” commented president and COO, Don Moores, in the release. “This is a tremendous opportunity to support the RIH Foundation and ensure that the tradition of the toss continues in a way that is safe for our community.”

Due to COVID-19, RIH is not able to accept physical items this year.

Event organizers hope to raise $5,000 in order to restock the plush toys.

To donate click, here.