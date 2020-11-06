Kamloops Mounties say jacket thief has stolen from other businesses in the area

Photo: Brendan Kergin

UPDATE: 2:52 p.m.

The store where the theft occurred is Atmosphere (in the Summit Shopping Centre), according to local Mounties.

In an update provided Friday afternoon, RCMP say the suspect has stolen from other businesses in the vicinity.

"Our investigation continues but if there are other businesses in this area that have experienced thefts by a male matching the same description and not yet reported it, we are asking that they please contact us," says Sgt. Darren Michels.

Police have released a very blurry image of the thief. Michels says they're working to get a better quality photograph.

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Image of suspect.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a thief who produced a large can of bear spray when confronted by a store clerk.

In a news release, Sgt. Darren Michels says a shoplifter attempted to steal a jacket at a business in the 1100 block of Columbia Street West around 5 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 5).

"The shoplifter was confronted by a staff member as he attempted to leave the store and a struggle ensued over the item," Michels writes in the release. "During the struggle, the male produced a large canister of bear spray as a threat and aimed it at the staff member."

Fortunately, the bear spray wasn't deployed. The suspect ran from the business with the jacket.

Police are hoping the public can help them locate the male.

He's described as:

Caucasian

5'9'' tall

160 pounds

Wearing a camouflage baseball cap, a grey hoody, a red T-shirt, jeans and black and white runners

Has an eyebrow piercing over one eye and a blue/green tattoo of two lines over his left eye

Was carrying a black duffle bag with "A+ Teacher" visible on the outside

Michels adds police will be releasing photos of the individual in question when pictures are obtained.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.