The United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo has collected nearly $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funding for non-profits

The United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo has collected nearly $300,000 in relief funding for non-profits affected by COVID-19 in the region.

The organization announced that an additional $109,291 has been donated to assist with non-profit operational relief. The funding will be used in combination with the second round of the $278,948 Emergency Community Support Fund from the federal government.

The United Way says a report produced by Vantage Point and the City of Vancouver found that 74% of non-profit respondents had already experienced reduced revenue from fundraising by May 2020. A vast number of organizations had also reduced staff hours, laid off employees and lost volunteer support.

The money raised through this COVID-19 Survival Fund will go to Thompson Nicola Cariboo region non-profits. It's specifically designated to help them with operation costs that will allow them to keep their doors open during the pandemic in order to continue serving the community.