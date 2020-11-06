A cyclist was transported by helicopter to Royal Inland Hospital after getting hit by a minivan

Photo: Brendan Kergin

UPDATE: 9:12 a.m.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen of the 100 Mile RCMP detachment tells Castanet, "The cyclist was male. Driver stayed on scene throughout and was cooperative."

Nielsen adds the cyclist was hit by a black minivan.

ORIGINAL: 8:36 a.m.

A cyclist is in stable condition at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops after getting hit by a car.

Around 3 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 5), the 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a collision near Lac La Hache involving a vehicle and a person riding their bike.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to RIH by helicopter.

Police are seeking witnesses to this incident and anyone with information is being asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Refer to file 2020-3941.