Kamloops big construction year slowed down for a month

Photo: Brendan Kergin

While 2020 has already set a record for the value of building permits issued this year, October won't be the month everyone is talking about.

This month saw the city approve $19.1 million in permits. Compared to the last six years, that's in the middle. The average October was partly due to no large commercial, institutional or industrial projects being approved.

The housing market saw 93 units approved, with the majority coming in dense, multi-family developments, though 14 single family homes were started which is inline with last few years.

Currently the city sits at over $366.6 million in approved permit value, well above last year's $246 million. Last year had set the record in terms of permit values, ending at over $288 million, but this year cracked that a while ago.