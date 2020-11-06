165260
Kamloops  

Kamloops big construction year slowed down for a month

Building boom slows

- | Story: 315620

While 2020 has already set a record for the value of building permits issued this year, October won't be the month everyone is talking about.

This month saw the city approve $19.1 million in permits. Compared to the last six years, that's in the middle. The average October was partly due to no large commercial, institutional or industrial projects being approved.

The housing market saw 93 units approved, with the majority coming in dense, multi-family developments, though 14 single family homes were started which is inline with last few years.

Currently the city sits at over $366.6 million in approved permit value, well above last year's $246 million. Last year had set the record in terms of permit values, ending at over $288 million, but this year cracked that a while ago.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162763


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4220351
3923 Woodell Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$575,000
more details
164248


165389


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mouse - Pending Adoption
Mouse - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


165223


Kittens turning in unison while watching dog with zoomies

Must Watch
This is the synchronized gymnastics team practicing for the feline olympics. Too cute!  
Ahhhhhhhh
Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings always start better with a gallery packed with...
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
James Blunt: ‘I’ve had wonderful gifts from stalkers’
Showbiz
James Blunt sees a positive side to having his own stalkers...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
162894