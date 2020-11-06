There's a high demand for the flu vaccine so Castanet hit the streets to find out who is getting it

Public health officials and politicians are asking Canadians to get the flu vaccine so hospitals aren't overwhelmed by both COVID-19 AND the influenza virus.

This has led to high demand for the flu vaccine.

The Canada government has increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses — for a population of 37 million people.

Castanet hit the streets to ask, will you get the flu shot?

The majority of people we spoke with said 'yes.'

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Trudeau said the government will ensure it will have enough flu vaccine for everyone, but it might not be easy.

The federal public health agency says the vaccine is not usually produced after October. There's a chance batches made for Canada will produce an unexpected surplus. Any more doses for Canada will need to come from countries with extra vaccine.