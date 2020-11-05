Community members convince council to cancel costly water system upgrades

Photo: Pexels

A city plan to do $14 million in work on the Noble Creek Irrigation System (NCIS), which supplies non-potable water for 47 properties in northern Westsyde, has been halted by council.

Council had greenlit the project during a closed council meeting last month. At the time the project's funding model expected the 47 property owners to cover 80 per cent of the upgrades through a Local Area Service (LAS) program.

"If the NCIS LAS Program receives sufficient support from the users and proceeds, the 80% (approx. $11.2 million) contributed by the property owners would be recovered by means of a local service tax," wrote city staff in a letter to the property owners (and made public in this week's agenda).

At Tuesday's meeting a delegation supported by 40 of the 47 property owners showed up to argue against the plan. They explained the cost made their farms and agricultural properties no longer viable. Additionally, the group said the not all the upgrades are necessary. Adam Woodward, of Woodward Cidery and Privato Winery,

"It’ll simply put farmers out of business and devalue the land," he told council.

He noted the area provides significant agricultural value to the city.

Additionally, on behalf of the group, Woodward requested the city find a different way to do and fund the upgrades. If it did go forward he noted a LAS could be halted with a petition, something he was sure the property owners could accomplish.

"We’re confident we can, but it’s not a good use of tax dollars," he said.

John Peachey, who has 248 acres of land in the area (of which he estimates about half is arable), said it would cost him $175,000 per year in water.

"How has the Okanagan found a way to supply it’s small farms with affordable water, but Kamloops is saying it can't be done?" Peachey asked.

In the end council agreed the LAS plan at this time wasn't the way to go. Coun. Kathy Sinclair made a motion to rescind the previous motions, which got unanimous support. Coun. Denis Walsh added a second motion (which passed) to have city staff bring forward ideas for an agricultural advisory group of some sort to work with the city.