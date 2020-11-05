165076
Kamloops  

A pick-up truck caught fire near Tobiano today

Truck burns near Tobiano

Drivers passing Tobiano today had to stay aware as they passed the community's entrance this morning.

A white pick-up was spotted burning on the side of Highway 1 around 10:40 a.m. by a Castanet reader who sent video of the blaze in.

"No one was injured from what I saw. Tobiano Fire Department showed up right away and put it out," says Alexis Leduc, Castanet reader, in an email.

The fire can be seen pouring out of the front of the truck with dark smoke billowing out.

Castanet has reached out to Tobiano's fire department for more information.

