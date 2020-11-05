Province's anti-gang squad pops into Kamloops for three-days

Photo: Contributed

Over a three day visit to Kamloops the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC’s) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), along with local RCMP, collected a few items, including:

suspected heroin

suspected fentanyl

suspected methamphetamine

other drugs

$33,000 in cash

knives

a sword

bear spray

a throwing axe

brass knuckles

an air soft revolver

a modified shotgun with pistol grip

1000 rounds of ammunition

The seizures were part of the unit's continued anti-gang activities. While typically focused in the Lower Mainland, they come to Kamloops on occasion.

"UGET conducted active and high visibility enforcement in the community, including on those individuals or groups that may be posing the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang or organized crime activity," states CFSEU-BC in a press release.

The unit met with local RCMP to collect and review information about the local organized crime scene.

"We are truly appreciative of the support from our partners at the CFSEU Uniformed Gang Enforcement

Team in continuing our efforts to tackle the drug and organized crime pressures in our community."

says Supt. Syd Lecky. "We know that in the drug and organized crime community there is a significant amount of violence which involves weapons and firearms and affects lives. Getting these off the street will make our community a safer place."

Over the three-day operation 133 vehicles were stopped and 260 people checked, according to the press release. During that time the above drugs, weapons and cash were seized.