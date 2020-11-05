162805
Kamloops  

Province's anti-gang squad pops into Kamloops for three-days

Anti-gang squad visits city

- | Story: 315592

Over a three day visit to Kamloops the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC’s) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), along with local RCMP, collected a few items, including:

  • suspected heroin
  • suspected fentanyl
  • suspected methamphetamine
  • other drugs
  • $33,000 in cash
  • knives
  • a sword
  • bear spray
  • a throwing axe
  • brass knuckles
  • an air soft revolver
  • a modified shotgun with pistol grip
  • 1000 rounds of ammunition

The seizures were part of the unit's continued anti-gang activities. While typically focused in the Lower Mainland, they come to Kamloops on occasion.

"UGET conducted active and high visibility enforcement in the community, including on those individuals or groups that may be posing the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang or organized crime activity," states CFSEU-BC in a press release.

The unit met with local RCMP to collect and review information about the local organized crime scene.

"We are truly appreciative of the support from our partners at the CFSEU Uniformed Gang Enforcement
Team in continuing our efforts to tackle the drug and organized crime pressures in our community."
says Supt. Syd Lecky. "We know that in the drug and organized crime community there is a significant amount of violence which involves weapons and firearms and affects lives. Getting these off the street will make our community a safer place."

Over the three-day operation 133 vehicles were stopped and 260 people checked, according to the press release. During that time the above drugs, weapons and cash were seized.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4270340
1083 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$349,999
more details
162763


165233


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Panther
Panther Kamloops SPCA >


165233


Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber join Keith Urban as latest CMAs performers

Music
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber will hit the stage at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards next week. The stars will give the...
Using a boat to make the most out of snow days
Must Watch
Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum
Must Watch
The bunny didnt like being told he couldnt eat the paper so...
Hidden Movie Details
Galleries
Check out these interesting hidden movie details.
Real Housewives star Erika Girardi files for divorce
Showbiz
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has filed for...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163117
162262