Santa parade cancelled because of COVID-19, but Downtown Kamloops is getting creative

Photo: Brendan Kergin Downtown Storybook Village adjusts to the pandemic this year.

Over 40 Kamloops businesses have signed up to be part of the Kamloops Downtown Storybook Village starting Nov. 29.

This year's event, which will be an outdoor storefront celebration, replaces the annual Santa parade.

Until Tuesday, Dec. 29, downtown storefronts will be decked out with lights and decorations, like Christmas floats. It's an alternative way to celebrate the holiday season while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

"The impact of the pandemic has created many challenges. However, the introduction of our Downtown Storybook Village is intended to be a celebration, offering the community something new that they can look forward to and truly enjoy. We will not allow the pandemic to be the Scrooge, or the Grinch, instead, Santa Claus is still coming to town," Carl DeSantis, Downtown Kamloops' executive director, tells Castanet.

Locals can bask in the magic of displays throughout the downtown core as shops aim to dazzle with lights, ornaments, characters, music and window paint. There will also be 12 stories to explore.

"The businesses and services located throughout our Downtown area offer our community diverse experiences and choices. Kamloopsians regularly enjoy the food, beverage, and retail shopping opportunities Downtown offers," DeSantis adds. "We encourage everyone who visits our Storybook Village to include time for shopping and dinner plans."

This will offer a 'drive through' parade experience, where residents and visitors can drive or walk through the streets and experience each display at their leisure. The BC Wildlife Park will be contributing lights and decorations to add to the city sparkle (while still running Wildlights).

This will be Downtown Kamloops' 40th year of holding a Christmas experience. Although it can't be a parade like last year's record breaking production, the organization is excited to get creative and go all out for the 2020 holiday season.

DeSantis says much of the activity will be along Victoria Street, however, businesses located in Lansdowne Mall and throughout the Downtown area are also participating.