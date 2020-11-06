Chase entrepreneur starts new endeavour to help women in need

Photo: Facebook/My Sisters Clothing Closet Program

An entrepreneur in Chase has opened a professional clothing assistance shop to help women in need of professional business attire.

Julie John wants women to have the proper attire for interviews, employment, and the office. The Secwepemc woman opened the doors to 'My Sisters Closet Clothing Program' on Wednesday (Nov. 4).

"The inspiration came from when I used to host clothing swaps. Women would bring clothing, leave what they don't need, and take what they need or want. The leftover clothing I would donate to the women's shelter in Kamloops," explains John.

"Also I love consignment shopping. I also enjoy when my girlfriends give away clothes and I get a new outfit from that," she adds.

John says the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted women and it can be stressful to find professional attire for employment of any kind.

"I feel there's always a need for clothing, but more so now that we are experiencing this pandemic. Especially for women who don't have transportation or the funds to go shopping. Or women who have been laid off or have to find a new job and don't have the funds to go shopping for business attire," she explains.

The shop collects donations and provides free clothing for all women. It's locally supported; donations are for women by women.

John adds that this project is an opportunity for local women to purge their closet and donate gently used professional business attire to the program.

"I always post that outfits are donated 'for women, by women.' One of our strengths as women is supporting one another and helping each other out," she says.

John is currently accepting donations that are season appropriate, including handbags, shoes and accessories.

If interested in professional attire, visit My Sisters Closet Clothing Program at 834 Shuswap Avenue, in Chase on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Outfits will also be posted on the shop's Facebook page, where patrons are invited to message and arrange pick-up. Sizes are inclusive from 0 to 4x. You can call Julie John at 250-879-1087 or contact her by email.