Kamloops  

Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association aims to fundraise $10,000 to support local rinks

Raising $10k for skating

The Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association (KOSA) is looking to make sure locals will get behind their cause this year in a big way.

This year KOSA is working with the groups that manage the Westsyde and Heffley Creek outdoor rinks to raise $5,000 for each of them. The money will be used for different things at each rink, depending on need, according to a press release.

"The money would help pay for such things as shovels, a snowblower, liability insurance for volunteers, pavement sealing, skating aids for kids, and hosting events to attract new volunteers," states KOSA in the release.

Part of the reason for the big push now is to make sure people have access to the rinks will the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"Covid is making things tough for many people and winter could make it even more challenging," says KOSA member Steve Gainey. "We all know how amazing it is to skate outside, so if we can help raise money to keep these rinks running smoothly so people can enjoy them, well, we’re pretty excited to make this campaign successful."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the goal, with an accompanying video; watch the video below. KOSA is hoping to reach their goal by Dec. 6.

