More than 3,200 in eastern parts of Kamloops without power

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro is reporting a huge power outage east of Kamloops.

More than 3,200 customers are without power currently, including parts of the city's eastern neighbourhoods including Valleyview and Dallas.

According to BC Hydro's outage map the outage is centred in Barnhartvale near the intersection of Barnhartvale and Campbell Creek Road. From there is extends southeast to Campbell Lake.

A second outage is affecting some of the same customers in Valleyview, knocking out power for about 730.

Smaller outages have been reported throughout the area as well, affecting 5 or 10 customers at a time. An Outage north of Salmon Arm is affecting 1,500 customers.

The cause is under investigation, but Environment Canada is predicting gusts of wind hitting 50 km/h today.

The outage was reported at 9:53 a.m. Crews have not been assigned yet.

Check back for updates.