165276
Kamloops  

More than 3,200 in eastern parts of Kamloops without power

Power out for 3,200

- | Story: 315548

BC Hydro is reporting a huge power outage east of Kamloops.

More than 3,200 customers are without power currently, including parts of the city's eastern neighbourhoods including Valleyview and Dallas.

According to BC Hydro's outage map the outage is centred in Barnhartvale near the intersection of Barnhartvale and Campbell Creek Road. From there is extends southeast to Campbell Lake.

A second outage is affecting some of the same customers in Valleyview, knocking out power for about 730.

Smaller outages have been reported throughout the area as well, affecting 5 or 10 customers at a time. An Outage north of Salmon Arm is affecting 1,500 customers.

The cause is under investigation, but Environment Canada is predicting gusts of wind hitting 50 km/h today.

The outage was reported at 9:53 a.m. Crews have not been assigned yet.

Check back for updates.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

165196


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4259797
165 Hartman Road
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,900
more details
164248


164977


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Panther
Panther Kamloops SPCA >


164977


Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum

Must Watch
The bunny didn’t like being told he couldn’t eat the paper so he had a little hissy fit!
Hidden Movie Details
Galleries
Check out these interesting hidden movie details.
Real Housewives star Erika Girardi files for divorce
Showbiz
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has filed for...
Toddler adorably calms baby sister
Must Watch
So precious!
Covid Mask – Monster Mash parody
Must Watch
Awesome 2020 take on “Monster Mash”.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
162894