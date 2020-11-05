162805
Kamloops  

Venture Kamloops launches new loand program for local entrepreneurs

New loans for entrepreneurs

If Kamloops entrepreneurs are able to get into the Venture Kamloops (VK) Accelerate Program they'll have one less hoop to jump through.

The local economic development agency is working with Futurpreneur Canada, a not-for-profit organization targeting young entrepreneurs (18-39), to fast track loans worth up to $15,000.

“Starting today, any confirmed candidate into our VK Accelerate Program will no longer be required to move through the traditional financing approval process with Futurpreneur," says Nicole Bruce, an economic development manager with Venture Kamloops, in a press release. "Essentially, those who qualify to take part in our program will now also qualify for this fast-tracked business-altering financial assistance."

The Venture Kamloops Accelerate Program has been working for a couple years to help new businesses along as they first get underway. That includes business coaching, help with interior design, marketing assistance and help negotiating leases. The goal, VK states, is to fill empty storefronts.

"During this time of business uncertainty, it is programs such as this that give first time entrepreneurs the financial break and mentorship they require to flourish into the future and to support our local community," Bruce adds.

