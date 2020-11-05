162805
Kamloops Fire Rescue chief retiring at end of year

After more than three decades of service, Kamloops Fire Rescue (KFR) Chief Mike Adams is preparing for his last shift.

Adams has given notice to the city that he intends for Dec. 18 to be his last day after spending nearly a decade with KFR.

"I think it’s time to go," he tells Castanet. "I’ve been thinking about doing it for awhile."

He's been with KFR since 2011, before that he spent time in Squamish and in North Vancouver, where he started his career in the late 80s. He says as a young firefighter he thought he'd have a big plan for when he retired. That's not the case right now.

"I just look forward to hanging out with my kids and spending time with my wife," he says, adding that he intends to stay in Kamloops.

He is interested in pursuing things outside of the firefighting industry, but doesn't have anything lined up as of now.

As for his time with the fire and rescue service, he says he's been impressed by those he works with.

"It’s been fantastic and I’m just very satisfied with what we’ve been able to achieve," he says.

Adams took over the top spot at KFR after Chief Dale McLean retired at the end of 2016; Adams first took the role as acting chief, then was officially hired after the city looked at its options.

This time Asst. Chief Steve Robinson will fill the role as acting chief.

"I have the utmost confidence in Chief Robinson," Adams says.

Before he goes, Adams wants to thank his staff and community at large.

"A heartfelt thank you to everybody and their support," he says. "And big thanks to the staff here."

"I just wish everyone to stay safe and be healthy and be kind and take care of each other."

