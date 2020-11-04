Kamloops police trying to locate man last seen Oct. 16

Photo: Kamloops RCMP
Kamloops RCMP are looking for a man who's been missing nearly three weeks.
MIchael Ward was last seen on Tranquille Road at his residence, according to a press release from the Kamloops RCMP.
At the time of his disappearance Ward was wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and a dark jacket.
He's described as follows:
- five-foot-eight
- 170 pouds
- balding white hair
- green eyes
Anyone who knows where Ward is or has had contact with him is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.