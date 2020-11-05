A Barnhartvale mother is saying a bus didn't slow down for trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31

A Kamloops mother-of-three is upset about the speed of a BC Transit bus on Halloween evening.

Tari Taylor says she was recording her kids trick-or-treating with their dad from across the street from their home in Barnhartvale when a bus drove past the group of kids without yielding or slowing down. She happened to catch the incident on camera.

In the video above this story, you can see Taylor's husband motioning his hands at the bus driver to slow down. Moments later, the bus zips past the group of children and adults.

"Luckily the parents stopped the kids before they ran out on to the corner of the street," says Taylor. "It just zoomed past and it's just an unacceptable speed to be travelling at on Halloween night."

Despite Taylor's frustration, she does believe the bus was driving within the speed limit.

"But on Halloween night, no car should be going 50 on a residential road. I was really disappointed with not only the city bus, but a number of cars going way too fast. It was upsetting."

She immediately emailed her concern to BC Transit.

"They said they are looking into it and they wanted more details about exactly when and where it happened. They are taking it seriously."

Taylor adds she doesn't want to hurt anyone or cost them their job, but this is a common occurrence in the area and something needs to change.

"Some other parents in the area say they have reached out to BC Transit before. They were told that the buses have a schedule to meet," she says. "To me, it's a very simple solution. If they have a schedule to meet then adjust the schedule. Give them enough time to drive safely through our neighbourhoods and to the conditions."

BC Transit acknowledges they were alerted to the incident.

"We're aware of an incident involving a bus in the Kamloops Transit System allegedly moving at speed past a group of pedestrians on October 31. Our top priority is safety. BC Transit is currently undertaking an internal investigation, and we will be connecting with the impacted residents," BC Transit tells Castanet.

Taylor says the incident occurred just by the corner of Todd Road and Pratt Road between Todd Hill Park and R.L. Clemitson Elementary School — an area that she feels is poorly designed to meet the needs of pedestrians and students due to its lack of sidewalk.

Photo: Tari Taylor Images of a residential area in Barnhartvale lacking sidewalks

"It's really upsetting. This is where the children walk to school and the problem is about to be really compounded because winter is coming and the small shoulder they do walk on is going to be covered in snow," Taylor adds. "We need a sidewalk to the school."

"Generally, rural cross sections were built decades ago without sidewalks. We have a transportation master plan and locations that don't have sidewalks, we prioritize each year," says Purvez Irani, the city's transportation manager. "We will relook at this section of the roadway and see if we can fit into the plan sidewalks at this location."

Irani adds that closer to the school they have a paved pedestrian shoulder with concrete barriers to separate people from vehicles.

"I don't know when this changed. When we were growing up, all drivers knew to crawl along residential speeds on Halloween," Taylor says. "When my children are older, they'll be riding the city bus and I want to make sure when they're passengers on that bus they will be safe."