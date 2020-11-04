Kamloops' new baseball team now has two players

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws Ty Sifferman slaps the ball out into the outfield.

The NorthPaws now have someone to play outfield.

The new team has signed young outfielder Ty Sifferman who spent last season with Grand Canyon University (GCU) in Phoenix, Arizona.

“He’s a tremendous athlete. He can absolutely fly and he’s extremely strong,” says head coach Cole Armstrong in a press release. “He made plays last summer that, if there was a camera there, it would’ve made the Top 10 on SportsCentre.”

Armstrong worked with Sifferman last summer in the Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League. That experience actually informed Sifferman's choice to come north.

“Being around him and the team environment he creates, he’s a great guy and even better coach,” Sifferman says of Armstrong in the release. “He’s very helpful with the hitting aspect and being a good players’ coach.”

The NorthPaws first signing, catcher Trey Newman, also comes from that league.

Sifferman's choice to focus on baseball only came recently. Football has also played a big roll in his life; he got attention out of high school as a receiver and defensive back. However, he's decided to go with the diamond in the last couple of years.

"Being a smaller guy myself, for the rest of my life I want to play baseball, something where I’m not going to get hit around as much,” Sifferman says. “I was starting to like baseball more, getting more competitive with it, then GCU reached out and the coaching staff really made me want to pursue baseball and develop my skills that way.”

The NorthPaws roster may be slim right now, but they have time. The tentative date for the return of the West Coast League is June 4, 2021.

The NorthPaws are one of three teams joining the American-Canadian league for the next season, along with Nanaimo and Edmonton. Two other Canadian teams already play in the league: Victoria and Kelowna.