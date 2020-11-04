Paving near Chase drops Highway 1 down to one lane

Photo: Drive BC
Paving operations along Highway 1 west of Chase will likely cause delays for most travellers heading to the Shuswap from Kamloops.
The paving is taking place near where Shuswap-Chase Creek Road meets the highway. Drive BC is reminding drivers to expect delays as the highway will be down to single lane alternating traffic today up to 5 p.m.
Delays may be up to 30 minutes.
