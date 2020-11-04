Real estate market in Kamloops puts up big October numbers

Photo: Pexels

There were a lot more treats than tricks this October for home sellers.

Statistics released from the Kamloops and District Real Estate Association (KADREA) show sales activity and housing prices stayed hot during a month things usually cool down.

"As far as sales figures are concerned, much like other regions in the province, this has been the best October for the Kamloops real estate market in the last decade," says association president Wendy Runge in a press release. "For the fifth month running we’ve reached record-setting sales in Kamloops."

While COVID-19 impact on the economy hit real estate sales this spring, the sector has bounced back through the summer and fall.

In total 337 residential units were sold throughout the district (which includes Merritt, Logan Lake, Chase and Barriere) during Oct. 2020, according to KADREA. That's a 53 per cent increase over the same month last year. Meanwhile, the average residential price rose by 9 per cent to more than $466,000.

The association notes that low inventory (supply) might be causing pushing prices higher.

"Our inventory levels will stabilize over time. We’re currently adding more listings than we’re selling, and these numbers will only improve. More than inventory, I think it is the demand for single-family homes in the region that’s driving the average prices to increase," Runge says in the release, adding that prices have risen by around 6 per cent each month since July.

While the number of properties sold are behind the previous four years, the dollar amounts are growing. Year-to-date and district-wide the total in residential sales cracked $1.1 billion, up 5.5 per cent, with every community reporting higher dollar volume. Kamloops is at 5.1 per cent, while Merritt leads the way with an 8.5 per cent increase over last year.

"Though we are still far from our performance in 2017, it will be interesting to see if we’ll be adding another couple of record months in Kamloops," says Runge. "I believe we could be looking forward to a stable market in 2021.”