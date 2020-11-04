808 and Bench awards the city's best skateboarders

Photo: Amandalina Letterio Kamloops skateboarders get big cheques from 808 and Bench

Kamloops skateboard shop 808 and Bench has given four skateboarders some big cheques for their skate skills and Instagram prowess.

Every year, owner Landon Muzio hosts a big skateboarding event at McArthur Island, called KamCityJam, where skateboarders get to flex their skills in a competition leading to some big cash prizes.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Muzio to think outside the box.

"Instead of having it, we wanted to have a socially distanced contest online," he explains.

Muzio created 'KamCityGram,' an Instagram contest. Local skateboarders were invited to record a video doing tricks in local skateparks and post them to Instagram with the #KamCityGram tag between Aug. 25 and Sept. 30.

Winners were divided into three categories: Men's best line for $1000 and Women's best line for $500. Women's best trick and men's best trick received $500 each as well.

In first place with the $1000 win for men's best line was Anthony Oliver who split his winnings with his friend Neil Manuel who recorded the video for him. Watch Oliver's winning video below.



Women's best line winner, Josephine Tuaiti, received $500 for her winning video, watch it below.

Best trick in the men's category went to Brodie Mercer and best trick for the women went to Lily Hawley. Additional winners in smaller categories received gear from 808 and Bench.

Muzio says despite the challenges 2020 has brought the city, he feels it's important to keep the skateboarding community alive.

"We have actually seen a huge increase in skateboarders this year due to COVID-19. Skateboarders are the pioneers of social distancing," Muzio laughs. "It's always been an independent sport. Even when we do skate, it's not like we're close to each other, we still need our space."

"It's an excellent thing to get into, especially in times like this. You get your exercise, you can talk to people at a distance, and you can enjoy the outdoors," he adds.

Pandemic or not, Muzio says he will continue to do things that support the Kamloops community and encourage skateboarders to continue doing what they love.