165076
Kamloops  

City councillor spends time with activists; helps unfurl anti-TMX sign

Councillor joins activist

- | Story: 315380

A Kamloops city councillor made it very clear where he stands on the controversial Trans Mountain expansion project (TMX) this weekend.

Coun. Denis Walsh joined Dr. Tim Takaro, an activist from the Lower Mainland, Saturday (Oct. 31) to unfurl a banner reading "Climate Leaders Don't Build Pipelines" near the ongoing work on the pipeline. Takaro has been active in the anti-pipeline movement for sometime, notably occupying a tree earlier this year in protest of TMX.

Walsh says he's always been against the expansion project.

"I just displayed (my opinion) it because Tim was here and he had the banner," he tells Castanet. "We went out to just have a look at the Trans Mountain operations crossing the river."

He says that while they were out at the river they decided to unfurl the banner and have a photo op.

The need for the pipeline is a sort of delusion Walsh adds, pointing to climate change, the need for more sustainable energy sources and the alternative energy industry as essential issues.

"The climate change crisis is going to eclipse any pandemic and the window is closing," he says.

While recycling and plastic bag bans are happening, Walsh says bigger changes are needed.

"We gotta get started and it comes down to the political leadership," he says.

Along with that political leadership Walsh wants to see legislative action.

"It’s going to take a bigger effort and it’s going to take legislation and a carbon tax and tariffs on countries that don’t co-operate...if we get on top of it, it will still change our lifestyle but not to the same degree if we go off the cliff."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162763


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
161974


165038


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


163183


Giant things

Galleries
This gallery is HUGE.
Giant things (2)
Galleries
Matthew McConaughey won’t discourage his kids from following him into showbiz
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey will support his kids in "whatever it is...
Dog unsuccessfully chases sun beam
Must Watch
Adorable doggy loves playing with the sun beam.
Breaking eggs at record speed
Must Watch
That’s a lot of eggs!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
163919