City councillor spends time with activists; helps unfurl anti-TMX sign

Photo: Denis Walsh Coun. Denis Walsh and activist Dr. Tim Takaro with a sign.

A Kamloops city councillor made it very clear where he stands on the controversial Trans Mountain expansion project (TMX) this weekend.

Coun. Denis Walsh joined Dr. Tim Takaro, an activist from the Lower Mainland, Saturday (Oct. 31) to unfurl a banner reading "Climate Leaders Don't Build Pipelines" near the ongoing work on the pipeline. Takaro has been active in the anti-pipeline movement for sometime, notably occupying a tree earlier this year in protest of TMX.

Walsh says he's always been against the expansion project.

"I just displayed (my opinion) it because Tim was here and he had the banner," he tells Castanet. "We went out to just have a look at the Trans Mountain operations crossing the river."

He says that while they were out at the river they decided to unfurl the banner and have a photo op.

The need for the pipeline is a sort of delusion Walsh adds, pointing to climate change, the need for more sustainable energy sources and the alternative energy industry as essential issues.

"The climate change crisis is going to eclipse any pandemic and the window is closing," he says.

While recycling and plastic bag bans are happening, Walsh says bigger changes are needed.

"We gotta get started and it comes down to the political leadership," he says.

Along with that political leadership Walsh wants to see legislative action.

"It’s going to take a bigger effort and it’s going to take legislation and a carbon tax and tariffs on countries that don’t co-operate...if we get on top of it, it will still change our lifestyle but not to the same degree if we go off the cliff."