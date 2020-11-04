Delicious Italian meals are now being offered for the holidays

Colombo Lodge is getting creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's one of many banquet halls unable to operate or generate revenue due to protocols put in place by the provincial government.

"We are struggling. All non-profit organizations and profit organizations are struggling," says Ross Spina, president of Colombo Lodge.

To stay connected to the community this holiday season, the hall will be offering delicious Italian take-home meals for businesses and homes, individually packaged to protect the health and safety of foodies.

"As a non-profit, of course, our goal is to, yes, meet our costs so that we can have this beautiful facility for our members. But it's also our commitment to the community. So, through our scholarship programs, through our granting programs, through our large project program, the money we raise goes back into the community," Spina explains.

Italian food lovers have a choice of individual portions of either a traditional meat lasagna with tomato sauce, a mushroom lasagna in a cream sauce, or a veggie lasagna. Customers will also be able to order a garden salad (like a real Italian would).

Event dates are Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18. Orders can be placed on the organization's website or through its Eventbrite page.