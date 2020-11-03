Kamloops woman's injury does not meet 'serious harm' threshold: police watchdog

Photo: Contributed

The province's police watchdog has concluded its investigation into an incident that took place in Brock last month.

On Oct. 14, around 4:30 p.m., police were called to assist at a residential building in the 1800 block of Greenfield Avenue. When they knocked on the door of the suite in question, an elderly woman answered while reportedly in possession of a weapon.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) says an officer tried to take the weapon from her and during the interaction, the woman sustained an injury. She was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

The IIO launched an investigation after being notified of the incident.

"The IIO has reviewed the medical evidence and determined the woman's injury does not meet the threshold for serious harm as defined by the Police Act," the oversight agency says on its website. "The investigation is therefore concluded."