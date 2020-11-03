164898
164826
Kamloops  

Pot with estimated value of $8 million destroyed by RCMP in Merritt

Huge field of pot destroyed

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315340

Mounties in British Columbia's southern Interior have destroyed a bumper crop of bud after finding thousands of illegal marijuana plants.

A statement from RCMP says as many as 100,000 plants were discovered growing along Highway 8, outside Merritt, about 250 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Police say Health Canada had not authorized the cannabis grow operation.

Officers returned with a search warrant last Friday and destroyed the plants along with a quantity of dried and processed marijuana.

Police estimate the value of the drugs at around $8 million. 

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163625


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4296936
751 Francis Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,000
more details
163625


161622


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shiraz * Bonded To Mars*
Shiraz * Bonded To Mars* Kamloops SPCA >


165233


Giant things

Galleries
This gallery is HUGE.
Giant things (2)
Galleries
Matthew McConaughey won’t discourage his kids from following him into showbiz
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey will support his kids in "whatever it is...
Dog unsuccessfully chases sun beam
Must Watch
Adorable doggy loves playing with the sun beam.
Breaking eggs at record speed
Must Watch
That’s a lot of eggs!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154288
162262