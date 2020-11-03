162805
Kamloops  

Biological parents unsuccessfully abduct child in Kamloops

Amber Alert avoided

Kamloops RCMP were called to an attempted child abduction on Monday afternoon.

Police received an urgent report that a child had been taken from a home, around 2 p.m. yesterday. 

It was determined the biological parents of the child had forced their way into the residence, allegedly assaulted a worker and left with their child in a vehicle. 

It was assumed the vehicle was heading south on the Coquihalla Highway, so RCMP notified surrounding detachments.

Sgt. Darren Michels with the Kamloops RCMP says the parents were located in their vehicle near Merritt. Both were taken into custody; however, the child was not in the car.

Further investigation revealed the child was with his grandfather, who was also travelling south on the Coquihalla, in a separate vehicle. 

Police managed to make contact with the grandfather and he agreed to hand the child over at the Hope detachment. A news release notes the child was in good spirits when they arrived in Hope, and was returned to the caregivers. 

"We are very happy that we were able to bring this to a peaceful conclusion and that the child is safe," Michels says. "We had initiated the process to issue an Amber Alert; however, the situation quickly unfolded and the child was located safe."

The parents, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, will be appearing in Kamloops Court today to face charges approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

